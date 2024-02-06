Barcelona continue UEFA Youth League drought after being knocked out by Mainz on penalties

Barcelona are the joint-most successful side in UEFA Youth League history, having won the competition on two occasions (2014 and 2018). However, they won’t be adding a third title this season, with their involvement in the 2023-24 instalment of the competition having ended on Tuesday evening.

The Catalans’ U19 side took on Mainz in the round of 32 stage, and it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes. Daniel Gleiber had given the hosts a dream start, before Noah Darvich, making his return to Germany, equalised before half time.

After the interval, Dani Rodriguez – who has been in excellent form in this season’s competition, made it 2-1 to Barcelona, although they were unable to see the match out, as Philipp Schulz would equalise on the 74th minute.

It meant that penalties were required, and unfortunately for Barcelona, they would go on to lose 6-5. Given the quality in their U19 side, there will be big disappointment at having not gone far in the UEFA Youth League this season.