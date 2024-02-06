Atletico Madrid strike gold in Memphis as Copa del Rey charge heats up

Atletico Madrid are looking to win their ninth trophy of the Diego Simeone era this season, as they go into the Copa del Rey semi-finals as favourites for the competition. It would be their first Copa del Rey since 2013, when they famously overcame Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, but with the Champions League also returning, Simeone has struck gold with the form of Memphis Depay.

The Dutch striker has been in and out of the side since he arrived just over a year ago from Barcelona, struggling with constant muscle problems. However in 2024 he has finally remained fit to get a consistent run of games, and is making it count. So far he has contributed towards goals in each of his last six games, none more treasured than his assist for Marcos Llorente against Real Madrid this past weekend.

🚨🇳🇱 Memphis Depay assisted Atleti’s last-minute equalizer against Real Madrid. He has contributed in each of his last 6 games: – 2 goals vs Lugo

– 1 assist vs Real Madrid

– 1 goal vs Sevilla

– 1 goal vs Valencia

– 1 goal vs Rayo Vallecano

– 1 assist vs Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/XQOQygLbna — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 4, 2024

Since the beginning of the calendar year, he has five goals and two assists in seven games, and is avergaging a goal contribution every 44 minutes. As they head into their Copa del Rey semi-final with Athletic Club, Simeone will no doubt be delighted to have another weapon at his disposal.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have been the most effective duo in Europe this season, but with both of them racking up the minutes, the opportunity to rest and rotate could make the difference for Los Rojiblancos in the cup competitions at least. Equally, if Memphis continues scoring at this rate Simeone will have a genuine conversation on his hands about whether he can leave the Dutchman out.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez