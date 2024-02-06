Atletico Madrid interested in cross-city summer move for 27-year-old Real Madrid star

Dani Ceballos has struggled for playing time this season, despite the numerous injury issues suffered by Real Madrid midfielders over the last few months. The 27-year-old has been reduced to a bit-part role, starting just four matches across all competitions (only one has been in La Liga).

Real Madrid may well decide to cash in on Ceballos this summer, especially with Nico Paz pushing for a regular spot in the first team. If they do opt for this route, they won’t be short on interest, as Ekrem Konur has reported that clubs in the Premier League and Serie A are keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Interestingly, it’s also noted that Atletico Madrid are interested in Ceballos, and they are monitoring his situation ahead of him possibly being available for transfer in the summer.

Atletico Madrid were keen on Ceballos before he signed a new contract with Real Madrid last season, and they could well rekindle this in the summer, although the price would have to be right, as they are unlikely to be willing to pay very much. At this stage, file this one under very unlikely.