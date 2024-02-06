Atletico Madrid considering summer move for Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood – report

Mason Greenwood has impressed during his loan spell at Getafe this season, and the likelihood is that he will be available for transfer by Manchester United this season, unless the Premier League side’s new owners decide to change the club’s stance regarding the 22-year-old’s future at the club.

Over the last few months, Greenwood has been regularly linked with Spain’s big three. Reports have claimed that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all been scouting him during various stages of the season, ahead of a possible summer move.

It could end up being the case that Greenwood stays in La Liga, and specifically Madrid. According to The Telegraph, Atleti have added him to their shortlist of targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Mason Greenwood is on Atletico Madrid's summer shortlist as they look for a forward. [🥇: @mcgrathmike, @TeleFootball] pic.twitter.com/DinMAY2t75 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2024

Given that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has opted for a 5-3-2 system this season, it would be peculiar for Greenwood to be signed, unless a change in formation is planned for 2024-25. At this stage, there is unlikely to be any movement on this front, and that should be the case until the end of the campaign.