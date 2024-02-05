Xavi Hernandez departure will bring about changes to Barcelona squad – Matteo Moretto

Barcelona are just beginning to prepare for next season, as Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta try to work out what that looks like under a new manager. For the players too, it could have consequences, as Xavi Hernandez had been key in deciding the futures of a number of players.

According to Matteo Moretto, speaking to The Daily Briefing, Xavi’s departure will mean changes to the squad, following reports that Sergi Roberto is unlikely to be offered a fresh renewal at the club. Roberto is not earning much at Barcelona though, and with their salary limit set to have a major impact on their summer again, Moretto says that sales are likely for the Blaugrana this summer.

Thus far, the only high-profile player that has been sold for big money since Joan Laporta returned to the club was Ousmane Dembele, which Deco admitted was against Xavi’s will. Otherwise they have avoided major sales, in spite of the tight finances, but it looks as if they could well be forced into more painful departures this summer.