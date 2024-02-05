WATCH: Surreal images as Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos has bum poked by fan during throw-in

Sevilla came away with a crucial victory against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night at Vallecas, giving them some breathing room. Yet the match will forever be remembered as the night a young fan got too close for comfort with Sevilla and Argentina star Lucas Ocampos.

During the first half of the encounter, Ocampos is lining up a long throw into the Rayo box, Ocampos backed up right to the advertising hoardings. A young boy leaned over and poked Ocampos, for want of a more eloquent expression, up the his behind.

🚨 IMAGEN GOL PLAY 🚨 🎥 La secuencia completa de la agresión de un aficionado de Vallecas a Lucas Ocampos 📺 #DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/irozEBa3eO — Directo Gol (@DirectoGol) February 5, 2024

Things you never thought you'd see. Lucas Ocampos gets a nasty surprise from behind as he goes to take a throw-in. pic.twitter.com/sjcdrd6HPN — Football España (@footballespana_) February 5, 2024

Understandably Ocampos was not too content with the fans, but remarkably, there was no action taken. The fans in question were not removed and were sat comfortably for the second half. After the match, Ocampos told DAZN that he had to control himself.

“No doubt the footage will show it. I hope that La Liga takes it seriously, as seriously as they take racism, and these things. I don’t think all the Rayo fans are like that because they always treat us with respect, but there is always one idiot,” said Ocampos.

Impecable reacción de Ocampos sobre el césped y ante los micrófonos. pic.twitter.com/CXOSi8JoPz — Sphera Sports (@SpheraSports) February 5, 2024

“I hope this doesn’t happen in other areas, because if it happens in women’s football, we already know what could end up happening. I held back because I have two daughters and I hope that down the line this doesn’t happen to them. Let’s hope that they take the measures that need to be taken and I hope that an idiot like this doesn’t stain the image of the rest of the fans, as the truth is that they behaved very well,” Ocampos explained.

It’s not yet clear what action will be taken, but if the boy in question is a season-ticket holder or member, no doubt their ability to go to games is likely to be taken away.