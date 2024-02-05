Vinicius Junior one of two doubts for Girona clash after missing Real Madrid draw with Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid conceded a late equaliser on Sunday night much to the frustration of the Santiago Bernabeu, but they will have the chance to put themselves firmly in control of the title race if they were to beat Girona on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti could well be dealing with fitness issues again for that tie.

According to Arancha Rodriguez, the good news is that Eduardo Camavinga will be fit for the tie. After the Frenchman suffered a knock which caused him to limp off at the final whistle, but his presence is not in question whatsoever.

🟢Camavinga no tiene ningún problema. Estará disponible para el sábado.

🟡Rudiger: Hay optimismo para que pueda estar el sábado, pero es pronto para decirlo.

🟡 Vini: Las molestias en las cervicales son serias. Que pueda estar el sábado, dependerá de su evolución. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) February 5, 2024

However the cases of Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger are less clear. With Rudiger, who dropped out of the squad due to his bruised thigh on Sunday, there is optimism that he can be there. The Brazilian is also a doubt, with his upper spinal/neck issues described as ‘serious’. However his participation is not ruled out either.

Vinicius was due to start against Atletico on Sunday, but he dropped out of the warm-up after feeling pain in his neck. The fact that he warmed up briefly during the game, and was kept on the bench rather than dropping out of the squad altogether, is a positive sign. Girona are sweating on their own availability issues for the weekend, and are likely to have two players and their manager suspended.