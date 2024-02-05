Two key factors in Real Madrid’s pursuit of Lille defender Leny Yoro amid PSG and Atletico Madrid links

Real Madrid look as if they will try to bring in a central defender this summer, as their injury woes warn them of potential struggles down the line. Lille defender Leny Yoro is hardly the hipsters choice, given the number of big clubs watching him, but Los Blancos have locked onto him as a potential option.

The 18-year-old is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, as Matteo Moretto confirmed to The Daily Briefing. The competition will be one of two key factors in any potential deal for Yoro this summer, as per the Italian insider. Lille are asking for in excess of €60m for his signature, and the level of interest could well ensure their demands are met. Yet at the same time, Yoro is out of contract in the summer of 2025.

With no sign of a new deal on the horizon, Lille will be forced to negotiate a deal, and Los Blancos are certainly hoping to bring down his price tag.

The interest of PSG will no doubt be a sizable obstacle for Real Madrid, as their wealth may give them the opportunity to outbid their competitors. The tried and tested strategy for Juni Calafat these days is to first convince the player that the Santiago Bernabeu is the only place to be, before then opening talks with the club.