Sporting Director Deco – ‘The idea that Pep Guardiola revolutionised Barcelona is a big lie’

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has contradicted the narrative that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a Barcelona side down on its luck having finished third in 2008 and 18 points off Real Madrid, and revolutionised the club. The Brazilian-Portuguese was one of the victims of his arrival, but believes Guardiola had a great hand to start with.

Certainly when he lists off the names Guardiola had available to him in an interview with La Vanguardia, as carried by Diario AS, it sounds like an excellent side. However there is no doubt that he improved many of the players at his disposal too.

“When he arrived at Barcelona, it’s talked about as a great revolution, which is a big lie. Ronaldinho and I left, but he had Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets was promoted, Yaya Toure, the best player in Africa, Messi, of course, Samuel Eto’o…”

Deco did not try to wrestle credit from Guardiola though, calling him the author of the best team he has seen.

“Guardiola was intelligent, and when he arrived, he put discipline in place and his quality as a manager into it, and went on to build the best team I have ever seen in my life. And he was smart, he knew not to waste time on other things.”

It will be Deco in charge of appointing the next manager at the club, either to be intelligent or revoolutionise the side. After Xavi Hernandez declared he would be leaving at the end of the season, Deco is now left with the task of finding someone who can deliver good results and aesthetic play on a shoestring budget.