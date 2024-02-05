Real Madrid injury concern mounts as key player limps to dressing room following Atletico Madrid draw

Real Madrid are once again beginning the week with fresh concerns over their squad’s fitness, following a frustrating 1-1 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid. Conceding the equaliser in the 93rd minute, the loss of points is accompanied by more injury issues.

Antonio Rudiger did not recover in time from a bruised thigh to make the match, while Vinicius Junior was a late miss for Carlo Ancelotti. The Brazilian has a neck strain, and pulled out of the warm-up, leading Los Blancos to start with Brahim Diaz – who would end up as the player of the match.

At the end of the game, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga also limpèd off in the direction of the dressing room, unbeknownst to Carlo Ancelotti. He was asked about it in his post-match press conference, and had to ask exactly what was wrong with them to the press, responding that “they haven’t told me anything, but it seems like a knock,” as per Marca.

They say that Camavinga exited the pitch holding his knee and accompanied by the medical staff. If indeed it was just an impact injury, then there is a good chance the bruising goes down in time for Real Madrid’s top of the table clash with Girona next Saturday. Should it be anything more, then both the Girona clash and their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig could be called into question for the versatile Frenchman. Aurelien Tchouameni will return from suspension, Rudiger is expected back, and Vinicius is also likely to be available.