Real Madrid enquire about French central defender as plans for signing are accelerated

Real Madrid had originally planned to sign a central defender in 2025 as both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba matured into their thirties, but their current defensive crisis appears to have brought those plans forward. As tends to be the case for Real Madrid these days, they are looking at the top young talents in France that could come in.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have acted on interest reported before Christmas in Lille defender Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has quickly become one of the brightest rising stars in French football, amid a formidable group of central defenders. Real Madrid have enquired about his availability with a view to a move in 2024.

Yoro will not come easy, with Paris Saint-Germain also highly interested in the teenager, who has four appearances for France’s under-21 side. However with his contract up in 2025, Real Madrid will be hoping they can move before an extension is signed, which would bring the price tag down.

The reason for their acceleration is the succession of injuries suffered this season. Both Eder Militao and David Alaba will spend 2024 coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, while Nacho Fernandez is not only struggling but has just turned 34.

Antonio Rudiger has been a rock at the back for Carlo Ancelotti this season, but as he also moves into his thirties, he is probably playing more often than the Italian would want, as the member of the Real Madrid squad with the most minutes under his belt.

Earlier reports suggested Ancelotti was frustrated that Real Madrid did not heed his request for cover in defence either in the summer or the winter transfer window, but it appears they are working towards it this summer. After Alaba was injured, the likes of Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio at Benfica and Sporting CP respectively were also mentioned as potential options, but given the Frenchman’s contract situation, he could be the cheapest of the lot.