Barcelona Sporting Director Deco briefs on Xavi replacement, responds to Jurgen Klopp and Thiago Motta talk

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco admitted over the weekend that he had not expected Xavi Hernandez’s resignation from the position ahead of last week. The Blaugrana coach had made a number of statements about his future in prior press conferences, but Deco did have some ideas about what the next manager will have in terms of profile.

According to Deco in La Vanguardia, Barcelona had wanted their current coach to continue for another two years.

“I did not expect it. I am with him on a day-to-day basis and we have been planning arrivals like Vitor Roque’s for weeks. Or deciding if with Balde’s injury we had access to signing a replacement in winter… There is always speculation, but I never thought about that. We were talking about the next season, he was renewed for that reason.”

“The president always wanted to be with him until the end of his term. It was Xavi who from the beginning wanted a shorter contract. He told us: “If I don’t win, I don’t think I will continue’.”

Xavi’s announcement came just days after Jurgen Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool, but Deco eased away from talk of both the German and former teammate and Bologna manager Thiago Motta. Both have been linked with the job.

“He is a great coach, but I think this is not the time to talk about that. The new coach will want to make changes, but first the project and the ideas will have to be explained to him. There are many options.”

“I don’t follow Motta’s work much because he is not at an Italian team that I usually see. Yes I see Marquez, because he is here. He is a young coach who is growing in the face of difficulties. Being here will make you a better coach.”

In terms of the new coach, Deco did reveal some prerequisites.

“At the moment we have not spoken with any coach. We are assimilating the departure of Xavi.”

“They must follow the line of the work being done, it is unlikely that we will be a team that does not want to play well, that does not want to have the ball. Starting from that idea, each coach has their own characteristics, but whoever comes has to have ambition and hunger to do great things. And know where they comes from.”

Deco’s discourse contrasts with the reporting over the last few weeks. At the very least there was a consistent line of thought that Barcelona were putting together a contingency plan should they have to get rid of him. Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez has been tipped as potential emergency choice, but as early as a month ahead of Xavi’s announcement, rumours of a Barcelona shortlist were abound.