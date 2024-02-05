Barcelona showing interest in Serie A midfielder out of contract in the summer

There are differing views on how much spending power Barcelona will have in the summer, and how much of a deficit they will be in regarding their salary limit. Yet it seems clear that whatever money they do have to spend, they will continue working to dip into the free agent market. One of their former targets, Adrien Rabiot, is one of the high-profile players out of contract this summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been in excellent form for Juventus over the past two years, following a shaky start in Turin. Negotiations over a new deal for him with the Bianconeri are yet to tie up a deal with Rabiot. As reported by Esport 3, via Football Italia, the Blaugrana are interested in Rabiot again on a free, having courted him several years ago.

🚨 Christensen freed De Jong from some of the defensive duties against Alavés. He felt liberated and was very important in the build-up play. @ferrancorreas pic.twitter.com/MS6J73U4b7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 5, 2024

However no deal will be easy, with demanding agent and mother Veronique involved – it is expected that Rabiot will only make a decision towards the end of the season.

For Barcelona, there are two factors working against the obvious benefits of a quality player. Without Xavi Hernandez there to sell the project to a player, they will lose a huge tool of persuasion. Equally, what Barcelona lack currently is a player that can screen the defence amid an already strong stable of midfielders who can play ahead of or beside that player. Rabiot seems much more of the latter.