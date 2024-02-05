Barcelona set for huge injury boosts as Xavi Hernandez gathers reinforcements

Barcelona have been suffering from injuries after a hectic January fixture list, which saw them player 10 times in the space of just 30 days. As Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona look ahead to a near-impossible comeback in La Liga, and their enormous Champions League Round of 16 tie with Napoli, they will have reinforcements.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been getting closer to his return after missing their last two-and-a-half months with a back injury that required surgery. He did part of Barcelona’s training session on Sunday, according to Diario AS, is expected to start against Granada next weekend.

🚨 Raphinha and Ter Stegen did part of the training session with the group. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/w8JDrq03cm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 4, 2024

Brazilian winger Raphinha, who also took part in Sunday’s training session will also return to action, having spent the last month out with a muscle strain. Meanwhile Sergi Roberto has missed the last week or so with another muscle injury, but is expected back this week, and will also be available against Los Nazaries.

Barcelona have been down to just 12 senior players for their last two matches, relying on 16-year-old Lamine Yamal to play full matches, as well as crucial contributions from Pau Cubarsi (16) and Hector Fort (17). This should give Xavi more options, and a chance to rotate ahead of the Champions League clash.

Meanwhile Inaki Pena started off well replacing Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but has been less convincing in 2024. The La Masia goalkeeper has conceded 32 times in the 17 games since ter Stegen got injured, and while that is not all down to him, he certainly has lacked the command that a difference-maker like ter Stegen has.