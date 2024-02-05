Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente gives hilarious reaction to disallowed goal against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente was all smiles and laughs on Sunday evening after grabbing a 93rd-minute equaliser against his former club in the Madrid derby. He caused plenty of amusement with his responses regarding Stefan Savic’s disallowed goal too.

Los Rojiblancos thought they had an equaliser early into the second half, when Savic headed home from a corner, but it was adjudged that Saul Niguez was obstructing Andriy Lunin’s line of vision. Much to the dismay of the Atletico Madrid players, including Antoine Griezmann, who posted simply a pair of laughing faces on social media after the game.

😂🤣 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) February 4, 2024

After the match Llorente was interviewed by Movistar+, and was asked about the goal.

Llorente: “I don’t know about the goal, what did they call?”

Isabel Forner: “Offside.”

ML: “I have no idea. Was it?”

IF: “I don’t want to stick my neck out.”

ML: “Well, me neither (laughs).”

"It was a strange one for us, I don't think an offside from a corner has ever been seen before. They say Lunin was inside the goal, I have to look at it. We don't know the rules that well either." "Everyone makes mistakes." – Marcos Llorentepic.twitter.com/D2bgJZM60i — Football España (@footballespana_) February 5, 2024

After the game, speaking in the mix zone, Llorente suggested that Lunin being inside the goal may have rendered his position irrelevant, as he was technically off the pitch. Equally, by the letter of the law, Saul was interfering with his vision of play – although Colchoneros will no doubt feel it was a harsh call due to the fact Lunin did not try to make a play on the ball, nor was he close to being able to do so.