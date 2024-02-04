WATCH: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid left reeling from controversial refereeing decisions during Madrid derby draw

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 on Sunday evening, with the visitors stealing a point courtesy of a late, late equaliser from Marcos Llorente. It was a controversial occasion at the Santiago Bernabeu, and both teams felt like they were on the wrong end of refereeing decisions.

Long before Llorente’s late goal, Atleti had the ball in the back of the net just three minutes into the second half. Stefan Savic brilliantly headed home Antoine Griezmann’s corner, but the goal ended up being ruled out by VAR after it wad deemed that Saul Niguez – who was offside – had impended Andriy Lunin.

🚨 Gol anulado a Savic por fuera de juego de Saúl. #LALIGAEASPORTS #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/96DFXHq4gn — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 4, 2024

VAR ruled Savic's goal for an offside by Saul 💀 pic.twitter.com/zNrAV0yF8l — a. (@lapulgaprop_) February 4, 2024

Equally, Real Madrid felt that they should have been awarded at least one penalty by referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez. Lucas Vazquez went down under a challenge from Saul Niguez, and Jude Bellingham was left furious not to be awarded a spot kick following a collision with Stefan Savic.

Penalti clarísimo sobre Lucas Vázquez no pitado. El Real Madrid siendo robado, nada nuevo. pic.twitter.com/W0LqB1Bk2M — gam (@mbafraudee) February 4, 2024

No VAR check for a clear penalty on Jude, unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/vEsVRTTbvQ — JBZ (@JBellinghamZone) February 4, 2024

There’s certainly scope for all three decisions to have been awarded differently, and it highlights once again the level of refereeing in Spanish football. However, little can be done about it now, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid now having to look forward.