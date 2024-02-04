WATCH: Brahim Diaz’s close-range finish gives Real Madrid dream start against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have had a tumultuous build-up to the Madrid derby, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior to injury. However, it hasn’t had much of an effect so far, as they have taken the lead early on against Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius was ruled out in the warm-up, with Brahim Diaz replacing him in the starting line-up. Perhaps fittingly, it is he that has found the back of the net, finishing from close range after the ball broke into his path.

Brahim Diaz breaks the deadlock in El Derbi! 🔥 That's first blood to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu ⚪ pic.twitter.com/OZpas2Exox — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 4, 2024

Brahim Diaz has to be the second best signing of the season. Keeps scoring big goals man. pic.twitter.com/9ZJixG9izk — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) February 4, 2024

It is perhaps somewhat fortuitous that the ball broke to Brahim inside the Atleti penalty area, but he showed great composure to keep calm in front of goal, and easily slot past Jan Oblak to give Los Blancos a dream start.

Should Real Madrid hold on to this result, they would secure a big victory in pursuit of the La Liga title. However, it would be foolish to rule out Atletico Madrid’s chance of a comeback.