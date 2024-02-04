The numbers behind Robert Lewandowski’s improved form for Barcelona in 2024

There’s little doubt that Robert Lewandowski has been having a difficult season. The veteran striker has struggled for consistent from at Barcelona, which has caused many supporters to call for him to be dropped by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Lewandowski bagged nine goals in the first half of the season, which is disappointing for a player of his stature and quality. However, his numbers and performances have certainly improved in 2024, and that was amplified against Alaves, where he added the opener in a 3-1 win for the Catalans.

Lewandowski has five goals in 10 matches across all competitions since the start of January, which is far from deal, but there has certainly been an increase in performance from the Polish international. MD say that this could well be because of Vitor Roque’s arrival, with the Brazilian teenager expected to push him for a starting spot over the next few months.

Barcelona will be hoping that Lewandowski continues to get better and better in the coming weeks. If he does continue to raise his level, they have a good chance of staying in the La Liga title race, as well as going far in the Champions League.