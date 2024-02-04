Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Second injury blow for Real Madrid ahead of Madrid derby as Vinicius Junior pulls out in warm-up

Real Madrid’s preparation for the fourth Madrid derby of the season has been far from ideal. Antonio Rudiger has missed the match after failing to recover from the injury he picked up against Getafe on Thursday, and he isn’t the only key player that Los Blancos are without against Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius Junior was named in the starting line-up by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but he picked up an injury in the warm-up, as per Marca. Joselu Mato was originally picked to replace him, although it was later revealed that Brahim Diaz was the player selected to partner Rodrygo in attack.

Losing Vinicius so late in the day is a major blow for Real Madrid, and a significant boost for Atleti. It remains to be seen how much of an effect it has on proceedings at the Santiago Bernabeu, and also how serious the problem is for the Brazilian forward.

