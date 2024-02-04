Real Sociedad missed out Premier League star in January transfer window

Real Sociedad wrapped up the January transfer window with one sale and one new arrival in San Sebastian.

Imanol Alguacil is working within a tighter budget than his La Liga rivals this season despite Basque side pushing for a top four finish again in 2024.

Alguacil steered La Real back into the Champions League last season and they now face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 this month.

He is looking to keep his squad tight for the campaign run in with the departure of Mohamed-Ali Cho to French side Nice followed by the arrival of Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin.

However, Alguacil was working until the final hours of the window to bring in more players, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming they missed out on Tottenham winger Bryan Gil.

🚨La Real missed out on January loan for Bryan Gil https://t.co/UWnqwbFYoT — Football España (@footballespana_) February 4, 2024

Gil was linked with a move away from Spurs, after seeing his game time reduced again this season, but the terms of a loan were not in Alguacil’s budget.