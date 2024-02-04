Real Madrid President Florentino Perez waiting for Kylian Mbappe to take crucial step – Matteo Moretto

This weekend reports have emerged that Kylian Mbappe‘s big decision has finally been made. Multiple sources claim that Mbappe has elected to finally joing Real Madrid, over a decade after they first became interested, and will not turn them down for a fourth. Arguably the best striker in the world is heading to the Santiago Bernabeu, if things continue in the same direction.

As revealed on The Daily Briefing by Matteo Moretto, there is growing optimism in the Spanish capital that Mbappe will finally join Los Blancos this summer, over a decade after he first visited the facilities at Valdebebas. After Fabrizio Romano explained that Perez and Mbappe are in constant contact, Moretto says that the Real Madrid president is now waiting for Mbappe to communicate his decision to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian journalist goes on to note that there’s no way of being 100% certain with Mbappe, as Real Madrid will be all too aware, but it does appear as if perhaps the closely covered transfer saga in history is grinding towards its finale. A year on from Karim Benzema’s departure, Carlo Ancelotti may have to restructure his attack again, but it’s an opportunity he will no doubt welcome.