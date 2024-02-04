Real Madrid have already decided not to sign 29-year-old in the summer

Real Madrid were left scrambling back in August when Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL during a training session just days before the start of the season. They rushed to the market to sign a replacement, bringing in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

Kepa started his time at the club as the undisputed starter, but in recent months, he has been forced to play a rotational role alongside Andriy Lunin. As a result, he has lost prominence among the club’s hierarchy, who will be tasked with deciding whether to try to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent basis.

According to Relevo, that decision has already been taken, with Real Madrid concluding that Kepa will not be signed. Club bosses have been unimpressed with his level of performance this season, and the intention is for Lunin to continue as Courtois’ backup for next season.

It means that Kepa will return to Chelsea in the summer, although the expectation is that he is wanted there either. Real Madrid’s stance on this matter could also be a reason behind why Lunin has been the starter for Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks.