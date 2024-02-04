PSG want Kylian Mbappe to delay Real Madrid announcement

Paris Saint-Germain will make a key request to Kylian Mbappe as he closes in on a move to Real Madrid.

The long running saga between all three parties looks to be moving towards a solution in 2024 with Mbappe edging away from Paris.

As per joint updates from Le Parisien and ESPN, a decision has been made by Mbappe, and he will accept a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Los Blancos have remained confident over securing a deal for the France captain and confirmation looks to be close.

However, as per the latest from Diario Sport, PSG are angered by the leaks relating to Mbappe’s exit and they will push him not to announce until the end of the campaign.

PSG are still fighting across three fronts this season, including in the Champions League, and the club do not want Mbappe’s exit news to destabilise their push for trophies in the months ahead.