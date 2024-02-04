Predicted XIs: Defensive boost for Real Madrid changes for Atletico Madrid

Derby day in Madrid could be a crucial date in deciding the La Liga title race as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid.

Girona’s 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad last night has opened up a possible ‘double win for Real Madrid if they can secure victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Three points against their city foes would mean a four point advantage over second place Girona and the likely end of Atletico Madrid’s slim title hopes.

Carlo Ancelotti has been boosted by some positive injury news with the latest update from Marca claiming Antonio Rudiger has passed a late fitness test.

The German international is set to start with Dani Carvajal also returning to the starting XI.

Eduardo Camavinga is set to replace his French colleague Aurelien Tchouameni due to suspension with veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also swapping.

The visitors are also set to rotate with a host of key players recalled after being rested for the midweek win over Rayo Vallecano with Memphis Depay keeping his place in attack.