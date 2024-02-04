Pedri to be offered Spain Olympic call up

Barcelona star Pedri could see his 2023/24 season extended by an unexpected Spain call up.

Pedri has returned to full fitness at the start of 2024 after multiple injury setbacks for the midfielder in the last 12 months.

Fatigue and overplaying have been regularly cited as the reasons for Pedri’s injury absences with major demands placed on him for club and country.

His debut campaign in 2020/21 featured 52 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions followed by a run to the European Championship semi finals with Spain that summer.

Despite appearing set for a post tournament break, Pedri was then called into the Spain Olympic squad, where a final loss to Brazil was his 73rd game of the season.

As per the latest from Diario Sport, Santi Denia is considering a request for Pedri to join his panel for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, despite the push back from Barcelona.

Barcelona’s campaign finishes on May 26, with the European Championship running from June 14 to July 14, which would reduce Pedri’s post season break.

The Olympic Games start on July 24, to August 10, meaning Pedri would miss the entirety of preseason at Barcelona.