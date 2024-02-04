Major concern at Real Betis as talisman Isco forced off with muscular injury ahead of crucial period of fixtures

Isco Alarcon has been in spectacular form since joining Real Betis last summer, and there’s little doubt that he has been one of the top performers in La Liga over the last few months. He has been especially good of late, having scored four in his last four appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

That includes Sunday’s match against Getafe, where he scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1. Isco produced another man of the match display at the Benito Villamarin, but worryingly for Betis, he was unable to finish the match after being forced off in the latter stages with a suspected muscular injury.

Isco looked very disappointed upon being substituted, and it would be a major blow for Real Betis if they were to be be without their talisman for a significant period of time. This is especially the case when you consider their upcoming fixtures, which include their Europa Conference League play-off round tie against Dinamo Zagreb.