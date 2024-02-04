Lamine Yamal’s impressive performances for Barcelona amplified by surprising statistic

Lamine Yamal has undoubtedly been one of Barcelona’s standout performers in recent weeks, why is rather remarkable considering that he is only 16 years of age. Despite his youthfulness, he has started all of the Catalans’ last five matches, and has often played the full 90 minutes during these games.

His dribbling ability and attacking threat has been highly impressive, and to go on top of this, he has ranked very highly in a rather surprising statistic: ball recoveries. MD say that he has posted 26 over the last five matches, with only Frenkie de Jong (35) and Ilkay Gundogan (31) registering more in this period.

There’s no doubt that Lamine Yamal has the potential to be a world class player, and he’s already on his way to that level. He’s showing that already, although Barcelona and head coach Xavi Hernandez must be mindful of overworking him over the coming weeks, even despite their ongoing injury crisis.