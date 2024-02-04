La Liga round-up: Celta Vigo stun Osasuna, Getafe hold Real Betis and Villarreal frustrated by Cadiz

Matchday 23 of the 2023-24 La Liga season continued on Sunday with four more matches. The Madrid derby was certainly the standout fixture, but before that, Villarreal hosted Cadiz, Osasuna took on Celta Vigo at El Sadar, and Real Betis faced Getafe.

Osasuna 0-3 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo eased the pressure on head coach Rafa Benitez with a superb 3-0 victory over Osasuna. Two goals in two minutes inside the first half from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Luca de la Torre set them on their way, with substitute Anastasios Douvikas adding a third in the 90th minute.

Celta rise to 16th with that victory, with Osasuna remaining in 12th after a very disappointing defeat.

Real Betis 1-1 Getafe

Real Betis’ inconsistent form continues on Sunday as they drew 1-1 with Getafe at the Benito Villamarin. It was a tale of two penalties, with Mason Greenwood scoring for the visitors, before Isco Alarcon hit back later in the first half – the 31-year-old was also forced off late on with a worrying injury.

Betis are eighth, while Getafe stay in 10th.

Villarreal 0-0 Cadiz

Sunday’s early kick-off was a rather forgettable affair, as Cadiz held Villarreal to a goalless draw at the Benito Villamarin. The hosts dominated, but were unable to find a breakthrough, although they did finally manage to keep a clean sheet in La Liga.

Cadiz stay in the relegation zone, but they are now level now points with 17th-placed Sevilla. Villarreal remain in 14th.