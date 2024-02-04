Kylian Mbappe deal to include €100m bonus at Real Madrid

Real Madrid will not avoid a huge financial outlay if they secure a free transfer move for Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

The France captain is expected to confirm his plans in the coming weeks as he approaches the final stages of his Paris Saint-Germain contact.

Real Madrid have remained confident across the 12 months, with Mbappe set as their No.1 attacking target, despite his infamous change of mind in 2022.

Mbappe has consistently dropped hints over his intentions but combined reports from French outlet Le Parisien and ESPN claim his decision is Madrid.

The former AS Monaco forward is available to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but his contract will be a major expense for Los Blancos.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Mbappe will take a pay cut to join his potential new side, with Real Madrid offering a €100m signing on bonus in return.

He will also be allowed to retain 60% of his image rights, above the club line of 50%, as part of a wider contract offer.

However, the structure of the agreement will allow Real Madrid to retain their current wage structure, with Mbappe earning less that the €25m per year he receives at PSG.