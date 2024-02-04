Karim Benzema set for Al Ittihad return

Karim Benzema will return to training at Al Ittihad next week after agreeing to stay at the club this season.

Former Real Madrid captain Benzema was heavily linked with a shock move away from Saudi Arabia in January after reportedly asking to return to Europe.

Al Ittihad rejected Benzema’s request to move on, and despite the potential of a loan to another Saudi Pro League team, no move materialised for the veteran striker.

Following talks with head coach Marcelo Gallardo, Benzema will now be reintroduced to the squad, as they return from a mid-season break.

With Al Ittihad out of the running to defend their league title from 2023, focus is on today’s King Cup clash with Al Faisaly, and the return of the AFC Champions League later this month.

Benzema could feature in a midweek league trip to Al Tai but he is likely to be saved for the Champions League last 16 first leg against Navbahor.