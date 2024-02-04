How will Spain line up at Euro 2024?

Spain will continue the countdown to Euro 2024 will all eyes on Luis de la Fuente’s potential squad picks.

La Roja have been drawn in Group B at the tournament alongside Italy, Croatia and Albania and you can check out the latest ticket offers for Euro 2024 before the competition starts.

De la Fuente kept a core of players together during qualifying for Euro 2024 but there are still decisions to be made ahead of March friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

GOALKEEPERS

De la Fuente used three goal keepers across eight qualifiers and that trio are expected to board the flight to Germany.

Unai Simon started five, and will remain as first choice, with Arsenal’s David Raya as back up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move to Real Madrid has secured him more regular action and de la Fuente will stick by him.

DEFENDERS

Three of de la Fuente’s starting defence are confirmed with Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal at right back and a central pairing of Robin Le Normand and Aymeric Laporte.

Left back is a concern for Spain with Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde facing a race to be fit following surgery on a hamstring injury.

Reports from One Football claim he is on course to be included but Jose Luis Gaya is on standby as first choice, if he misses out.

Alex Grimaldo is also an option, following an impressive campaign with Bundesliga title chasers Bayer Leverkusen, with Inigo Martinez and Nacho Fernandez adding experience for de la Fuente.

MIDFIELD

With Balde still hopeful he can make the flight to Euro 2024, teammate Gavi is certain to miss out with a knee injury.

Pedri will be vital for Spain at the tournament alongside Manchester City star Rodri in the Spain engine room.

Real Sociedad pair Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have been squad regulars under de la Fuente alongside RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabian Ruiz.

ATTACK

The flexibility in other areas means de la Fuente can bring an extended list of forward players with Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres set in his plans based on seven combined goals in qualifying.

Some important goals for club and country should keep veteran Joselu in the squad alongside teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The remaining spots are up for grabs before the end of the club season with Basque duo Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams the favourites to secure a last minute spot in de la Fuente’s summer plans.