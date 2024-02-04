Diego Simeone addresses controversial Atletico Madrid disallowed goal against Real Madrid – “They say it’s fair”

Atletico Madrid managed to come away from Sunday’s Madrid derby with a point, thanks to Marcos Llorente’s 93rd-minute header. The result ensured that Los Rojiblancos have avoided defeat in three of their four meetings with Real Madrid this season, with their only loss coming in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final – they could still meet again in the Champions League.

It could have been even better for Atleti on the night, as they had a goal ruled out by VAR less than three minutes into the second half. Stefan Savic brilliantly headed home Antoine Griezmann’s corner, but Saul Niguez – who was offside – was adjudged to have interfered by Andriy Lunin.

Atleti head coach Diego Simeone addressed the moment in his pre-match press conference. He admitted that he hasn’t seen it back, but he was told by the officials that it was the right decision, as per Marca.

“Real Madrid only had two chances. We had Griezmann’s opportunity and the disallowed goal, which they (referees) say is fair because Saul was in front of the goalkeeper.”

The result just about keeps Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race, although being 10 points off Real Madrid, they need to start stringing together victories, and fast, if they are to start making up ground. Simeone will be fully aware of this.