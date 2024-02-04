Dani Alves’ rape trial to begin next week following 12 months on remand in Barcelona prison

Back in January 2023, Dani Alves was arrested by Barcelona police after being accused of rape, following an incident that took place in a nightclub the previous month. The former Barcelona and Sevilla has been in prison ever since, having been denied bail on three separate occasions due to being deemed as a flight risk.

The investigation into Alves has moved forward in recent months, and towards the end of 2023, a trial date was set. Proceedings will begin on Monday, with three court sessions scheduled from then until Wednesday, as per Relevo.

The Prosecutor’s Office is asking for Alves to be handed a nine-year prison sentence over the matter, as well as making a significant financial pay-out to the alleged victim.

Alves has changed his version of events on the incident on multiple occasions, and he has maintained throughout that he is innocent. He and his defence team will get the chance to address the matter when proceedings get underway next week.