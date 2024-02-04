Barcelona

Controversial photo supports Barcelona’s red card appeal for Vitor Roque

Barcelona will launch an immediate appeal against Vitor Roque’s La Liga red card at Alaves.

The Brazilian teenager was the centre of the post match debate in the Basque Country after coming off the bench to clinch a 3-1 win for La Blaugrana.

Despite netting in successive league games, the 18-year-old was controversially sent off, after being on the pitch for just 13 minutes.

Two quickfire yellow cards caused the dismissal with referee Juan Martinez Munuera slammed by Xavi Hernandez in his full time interview.

The former Spanish international claimed the decision was further proof of La Liga referee bias towards his team with plans for an appeal against a one game ban.

Barcelona’s case has been strengthened overnight following images on social media of the injury suffered by Rafa Marin following a challenge by Vitor Roque.

TV coverage initially showed minimal contact on the Alaves defender’s leg with Marin later posted a photo of a cut leg to back up his version of events.

However, eagle eyed Barcelona fans quickly spotted the image was of Marin’s teammate Alex Sola, based on a tattoo.

Marin has since posted a picture of his own leg to indicate a minor injury.

