Controversial photo supports Barcelona’s red card appeal for Vitor Roque

Barcelona will launch an immediate appeal against Vitor Roque’s La Liga red card at Alaves.

The Brazilian teenager was the centre of the post match debate in the Basque Country after coming off the bench to clinch a 3-1 win for La Blaugrana.

Despite netting in successive league games, the 18-year-old was controversially sent off, after being on the pitch for just 13 minutes.

Two quickfire yellow cards caused the dismissal with referee Juan Martinez Munuera slammed by Xavi Hernandez in his full time interview.

The former Spanish international claimed the decision was further proof of La Liga referee bias towards his team with plans for an appeal against a one game ban.

📸Alaves star Rafa Marin has posted a fresh image of his injury as Barcelona appeal Vitor Roque's red cardhttps://t.co/YWuWus4UwJ — Football España (@footballespana_) February 4, 2024

Barcelona’s case has been strengthened overnight following images on social media of the injury suffered by Rafa Marin following a challenge by Vitor Roque.

Real Madrid’s Rafa Marin on IG (on loan at Alaves) after the game vs Barcelona: “Images that speak for themselves” pic.twitter.com/3ca6Xph0CI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2024

TV coverage initially showed minimal contact on the Alaves defender’s leg with Marin later posted a photo of a cut leg to back up his version of events.

However, eagle eyed Barcelona fans quickly spotted the image was of Marin’s teammate Alex Sola, based on a tattoo.

📲 Rafa Marin responds to Barcelona fans who accused him for lying on IG. “This is my right leg 🔍👀” pic.twitter.com/P6HVxBV1a6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2024

Marin has since posted a picture of his own leg to indicate a minor injury.