Barcelona do not intend to sell Robert Lewandowski despite increasing salary and questionable form

it’s safe to say that Robert Lewandowski has had an underwhelming season so far, although he has improved in recent weeks. The Barcelona striker’s performance levels have been poor, which has caused many to call into question whether he should be at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

Lewandowski has a contract until 2026, so there’s no immediate decision to be made on his future. Barcelona are happy with him, despite his questionable form, and they do not intend to sell him in the summer, as reported by Sport. However, they will allow him to leave if he decides to pursue a new opportunity.

Lewandowski intends to continue playing for Barcelona, although he has been affected by Xavi Hernandez’s decision to step down as head coach at the end of the season. He intends to see the club’s new sporting project before making a definitive decision.

It should be noted that Lewandowski’s salary will increase from next season, which would make him the highest paid player at the club. Barcelona will be wary of this because of their ongoing financial woes, but despite this, they are in no hurry to sell him.