Barcelona open to Andreas Christensen as midfield ‘Plan B’

Barcelona could use Andreas Christensen as a midfielder in the final stages of the 2023/24 season.

The Danish international produced a solid performance in La Blaugrana’s 3-1 La Liga win over Alaves after being moved into a new role.

Xavi Hernandez asked the 27-year-old to step in as cover as part of a reshuffle to his starting line up in the Basque Country.

Flanked by Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan, Christensen looked assured in a No.6 position, with his starting place at centre back no longer confirmed.

With Xavi yet to solve his issue in defensive midfield, de Jong has acted as a hybrid double pivot, but Christensen’s selflessness allowed him to attack more at Alaves.

Reports from Diario Sport claim Xavi is not considering a wide ranging update to his plans, but Christensen has shown he can perform competently, if needed.

With a busy schedule of La Liga and Champions League action on the schedule this month it could a utilised again.