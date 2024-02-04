Atletico Madrid “astonished” by decision taken by Real Madrid ahead of Madrid derby

Sunday’s Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu should be a thriller. Hosts Real Madrid are aiming to go four points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with Atletico Madrid are aiming to eat into the deficit between them and their local rivals, improving their standing in the title race in the process.

There is always plenty of needle when the two teams meet, and that could be amplified on Sunday as it has been reported by Diario AS that Atleti have been left feeling “astonished” by Real Madrid’s decision to have the Bernabeu’s roof closed for the match.

There is no climatological reason for the roof to be closed, as there is no rain forecast and the temperature will be very mild, and for these results, Atleti have been left perplexed. Interestingly, the report notes that the Real Madrid players prefer to play with the roof closed, so it could well be that it is being used to generate an advantage for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It is unlikely that the roof situation will have too much of an effect on proceedings, and Atletico Madrid’s players will be fully focused on the task at hand. Still, it could end up playing into Real Madrid’s hands rather well.