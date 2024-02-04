Almeria handed boost in unlikely relegation battle after agreeing four-month deal with La Liga veteran

The winter transfer window may have closed earlier this week, but Almeria are still doing business. They signed Aleksander Radovanovic, Luka Romero, Choco Lozano and Bruno Langa before the deadline, and now a fifth player is close to joining Gaizka Garitano’s side for the remainder of the season.

As per Relevo, Almeria have agreed terms with Jonathan Viera over a deal until the summer. The 34-year-old, who left Las Palmas in December after falling out with head coach Garcia Pimienta, had been looking for a move to Saudi Arabia, but has now decided to remain in La Liga until the end of the season.

Viera will bring plenty of experience to a rather youthful Almeria squad, as they look to pick up form in the remaining months of the 2023-24 campaign. He is only expected to stay for four months, as upon leaving the club at the end of the season, he is expected to begin his adventure in the Middle East.

Viera’s arrival will boost Almeria’s incredibly slim chances of avoiding relegation from La Liga. They are currently bottom of La Liga, and 11 points from safety (it could be 14 if Sevilla defeat Rayo Vallecano on Monday). They are also searching for their first league victory of the season, something that Viera will hope to help them achieve.