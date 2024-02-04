93rd-minute equaliser sees Atletico Madrid steal draw against Real Madrid

Real Madrid had looked well on course to take a significant step towards winning this season’s La Liga title, but a late, late equaliser from Atletico Madrid ensured that they left the Santiago Bernabeu with a point, with the match finishing 1-1.

Los Blancos were without Antonio Rudiger for the match, and Vinicius Junior was also dropped from the starting line-up late on after picking up a knock in the warm-up. However, it was the latter’s replacement that scored the opening goal, and as it turned out, the winner.

The ball pinged off multiple players inside the Atleti box before falling into Brahim Diaz’s path. The 24-year-old showed ice cool composure to slot the ball past Jan Oblak from close range, in what was the game’s decisive moment in the 20th minute.

Atleti thought they had equalised just minutes into the second half after Stefan Savic headed home Antoine Griezmann’s corner, although the goal was ruled out as Saul Niguez – who was offside – was deemed to be involved in blocking Andriy Lunin.

The game opened up late on as Atleti pushed for an equaliser, and they found it in the 93rd minute. Memphis Depay’s header was not dealt with by the Real Madrid defence, which allowed Marcos Llorente to head past Lunin via the underside of the crossbar.

The result means means that Real Madrid stretch their lead over Girona, but only to points. Atletico Madrid stay fourth, 10 points off their city rivals.