21-year-old has four months to save ailing Barcelona career – report

When Ansu Fati broke into the Barcelona first team at the age of 16, he was tipped to be the next big star to make his name as a La Masia graduate. However, the next four and a half years have not been kind to Fati, as injury problems and poor form has meant that he is no longer even at the club.

He’s currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he had been performing well until a calf injury back in November had left him sidelined until Saturday, when he made his return to action as a late substitute.

Barcelona are very aware of Fati’s presence at Brighton, and they will be keeping a very close eye on him between now and the end of the season. Sport say that this period will define the 21-year-old’s future in Catalonia. Currently, the club position is that they want to sell him, but that could change based on his performances.

Xavi Hernandez’s departure at the end of the season could well allow Fati a way back at Barcelona, but he has to show a good level of performance at Brighton in order for this to be the case. He’s facing a huge period in his career over the next four months.