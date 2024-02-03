Xavi makes Negreira Case claim over Vitor Roque red card

Xavi Hernandez has launched another firm criticism of La Liga referees following Barcelona’s 3-1 win at Alaves.

La Blaugrana eventually sealed all three points in the Basque Country as Vitor Roque netted a late winner for the visitors.

However, the closing stages were dominated by negativity for the Brazilian teenager, despite scoring in successive La Liga games.

The 18-year-old came on as a second half substitute, but he only lasted 13 minutes, as he was shown a controversial second yellow card.

The call from referee Juan Martinez Munuera angered Xavi, and the outgoing Barcelona boss believes his team are being unfairly targeted due to their ongoing involvement in the Negreira bribery case.

“I don’t need to say anything. We are paying for the Negreira case, that’s the reality. That’s what I feel”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. I’m never going to talk about referees again.”

Xavi added Barcelona will appeal the impending ban on Vitor Roque, with a standard one game ban forcing him to miss the home tie against Granada on February 11, if an appeal is rejected.