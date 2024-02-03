WATCH: Vitor Roque scores in back-to-back matches as Barcelona re-establish two-goal lead

After a slow start to his Barcelona career, Vitor Roque has now very much arrived. He scored the winner against Osasuna on Wednesday, his first goal for his new club, and he’s now made it two in two after finding the back of the net against Alaves.

Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead in the first half, before Ilkay Gundogan doubled their advantage soon into the second half. Samu Omorodion got a goal back for Alaves less than 60 seconds later, but Roque – who had only just come on for the injured Ilkay Gundogan – has scored to make it 3-1.

It’s a lovely finish from Roque. Hector Fort with the cut back, and the 18-year-old delicately placed the ball into the far corner, out of the reach of Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Barcelona will now hope that they can retain this lead for the remainder of the match, as they look for a fifth win in their last six La Liga matches.