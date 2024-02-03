WATCH: Minutes after scoring, Vitor Roque sent off as Barcelona reduced to 10 men against Alaves

Vitor Roque has had quite an evening during Barcelona’s match with Alaves in Vitoria. Substituted on after 59 minutes, he scored just four minutes later to make it 3-1. Now, in the 73rd minute, he has been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Robert Lewandowski gave Barcelona the lead in the first half, before Ilkay Gundogan doubled their advantage soon into the second half. Samu Omorodion got a goal back for Alaves less than 60 seconds later, but Roque – who had only just come on for the injured Ilkay Gundogan – had scored to make it 3-1.

However, just 10 minutes later, he has been dismissed for the field of play. His first yellow came following a collision with Rafa Marin, and his second booking came from a challenge on Marin again, which infuriated Roque and his Barcelona teammates.

Vitor Roque red card 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wxD6O0YuDi — RMFC (@TeamRMFC) February 3, 2024

Replays show that there are very minimal contact, if any at all, so Barcelona will certainly feel aggrieved at the decision. Alaves will be pleased, as it presents them with a real opportunity to get something from this match.