WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan volleys Barcelona into 2-0 lead before Alaves hit back 60 seconds later

It’s been a very fast start to the second half in Vitoria. Barcelona led 1-0 at the interval, and they would go 2-0 up minutes into the second period, but Alaves have quickly managed to find a goal back to make it 2-1.

Robert Lewandowski scored the opener for Barcelona in the first half. Ilkay Gundogan provided the assist, and it was he that fired home the second for the Catalans, volleying in at the back post from Pedri’s cross.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Gundogan DOUBLES the lead!! Alaves 0-2 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/4WBy4d3WFo — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 3, 2024

However, Alaves would have a goal back less than 60 seconds later, as Samu Omorodion fired home his second goal of the season against Barcelona from Alex Sola’s cross.

What a match we have on our hands in Vitoria. It had been an excellent start to the second half for Barcelona when Gundogan fired home, but Samu’s strike means that Alaves are right back in the game. The closing stages should be utterly intriguing.