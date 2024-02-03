WATCH: Barcelona lead Alaves early on courtesy of cute Robert Lewandowski finish

Alaves have certainly been the better team in the opening stages of the match between themselves and Barcelona in Vitoria, but it is the visitors that have now taken the lead against the run of play.

Xavi Hernandez has opted to use Andreas Christensen as a pivot this match, and while the team’s performance as a whole has not been overly good, it has had the desired effect so far. Ilkay Gundogan has had more license to go forward, and it was he that set up Robert Lewandowski for the opening goal.

Brilliant Barcelona goal 🤌 Robert Lewandowski chips the goalkeeper after a fine team move 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/TGUE2Z2OEX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 3, 2024

🚨🚨| GOAL: Lewandowski opens the scoring for Barcelona! Alaves 0-1 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/xaJhkKehJI — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 3, 2024

A brilliant finish from Lewandowski to give Barcelona the lead 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mvcoaZneE8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2024

It is a lovely goal for the Catalans. Gundogan’s pass into Lewandowski was inch perfect, and Lewandowski showed great control to chip the ball over the onrushing Antonio Sivera.

Alaves will be frustrated by this after their strong start, while Barcelona will certainly be boosted by their goal, as they look to pick up a fifth win in their last six La Liga matches.