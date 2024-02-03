Robert Lewandowski delighted to end La Liga goal frustration

Barcelona secured a crucial 3-1 win away at Alaves to maintain their slip hopes of a La Liga title challenge.

La Blaugrana will need their rivals to drop points in the coming weeks if they are to stand any chance of retaining their Spanish top flight crown.

Xavi Hernandez raged at the refereeing as teenage star Vitor Roque was sent off just minutes after scoring the winner in the Basque Country.

However, there were some positives for Barcelona, as Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a superb early goal.

The veteran striker has struggled for form in recent weeks and his finish was a first La Liga goal since December 10 as he edged up to nine league goals so far in 2023/24.

Lewandowski netted 23 league goals in his debut La Liga campaign and he is ready to push on in the campaign run in.

“It’s always difficult not to score. But the important thing is that we generate opportunities. For me, not scoring in two or three games does not make me lose patience, because I am experienced”, as per reports from Marca.

Lewandowski has not scored under 20 league goals since his first season at Bayern Munich in 2014/15.