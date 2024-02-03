Reports in France claim that Kylian Mbappe has chosen to join Real Madrid

The Kylian Mbappe saga is expected to come to an end in the very near future, with the 24-year-old set to choose between staying at Paris Saint-Germain, where his contract is expiring at the end of the season, or finally joining Real Madrid.

Mbappe is expected to communicate his decision in the next couple of weeks, but according to Le Parisien, he has already decided to sign for Real Madrid. They say that it is inevitable that the France captain will head to the Spanish capital, while they also report that Los Blancos are increasingly confident of getting their man at the second attempt, having missed out in 2022.

It’s important to take these reports with a pinch of salt at this stage, especially considering the events of two years ago when Mbappe U-turned on a move to Real Madrid at the last minute in order to sign a new deal with PSG. The official decision will come soon, and when it does, it will be very interesting to see what happens.