Real Betis pull surprise by leaving out two January signings from Europa Conference League squad

Real Betis had a very busy winter transfer window. Johnny Cardoso arrived at the start of January, with Chimy Avila, Cedric Bakambu and Pablo Fornals all joining on the final day of the window. Luiz Henrique, Andres Guardado and Borja Iglesias ended up leaving too, meaning that their squad for the Europa Conference League would see changes from the one that was registered for the Europa League at the start of the season.

As per UEFA rules, three changes can be made to a European squad before the knockout stages. Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini has settled on his decision for this, and he has opted to leave out notable first team players.

As per MD, Pellegrini has added Chadi Riad, Cardoso and Bakambu to his squad for the Europa Conference League. It means that Avila and Fornals won’t play any part in the competition, alongside Youssouf Sabaly, Sokratis and Sergi Altimira, who aren’t included in Betis’ original Europa League squad.

Real Betis will fancy their chances of winning the Europa Conference League, despite leaving the likes of Avila and Fornals out. They start their run in the competition later this month, when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in the play-off round.