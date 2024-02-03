PSG push for replacement as Kylian Mbappe moves closer to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are poised to sign a quickfire replacement if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer.

The France captain is set for a crunch decision on his future with his PSG contract expiring at the end of the season.

As per the latest update from French outlet Le Parisien, he has already decided to sign for Real Madrid, but is yet to formally tell PSG.

Los Blancos have remained confident they can secure a free transfer agreement for Mbappe but nothing has been confirmed at the start of 2024.

If Mbappe does complete his expected switch to the Spanish capital in the coming months. PSG will move swiftly to bring in a superstar target to fill the void.

ESPN have backed up the original story over Mbappe’s possible transfer move to Madrid with AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao highlighted as the No.1 target.

Leao is contracted to AC Milan until 2028 and the Italian giants are set to demand his full €175m release clause.