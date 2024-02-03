Manchester City preparing to compete with Barcelona to sign world class Bayern Munich star

Joshua Kimmich has been on Barcelona’s shortlist for some time now. They tried to sign him last summer, but it became apparent very quickly that a deal would not be possible due to their ongoing financial woes. However, they could be set to revisit the situation during this summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona desperately need a pivot, and they believe that Kimmich would be an excellent solution to that problem. The 28-year-old could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer as his contract runs out in 2025, although it appears that the Catalans may not be the only club that try to sign him.

As per The Athletic (via MD), Pep Guardiola is keen to be reunited with Kimmich, whom he brought to the German champions during his tenure there, at Manchester City. Over the next few months, the reigning European champions will consider whether to move for Kimmich during the summer.

Barcelona would ideally love to sign Kimmich as a free agent in 2025, although if Man City go for him during the summer, that possibility may not come around. They could try to compete, although their financial problems are likely to limit their ability to do so.